Pfizer CEO: 3rd dose of vaccine ‘likely’

Screenshot of Albert Bourla (CEO, Pfizer) appearing on CVS Health Live
Screenshot of Albert Bourla (CEO, Pfizer) appearing on CVS Health Live(CVS Health LIVE)
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WSAW) - Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said a third dose of Pfizer COVID vaccine will likely be needed 6-12 months after a person is fully vaccinated. Bourla made the remarks to CNBC’s Bertha Coobs on “CVS Health Live.”

Based on evidence from clinical trials, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 95% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people without evidence of previous infection.

Pfizer and BioNTech are both testing a third dose of their vaccine against the COVID-19 variants.

