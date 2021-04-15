Pfizer CEO: 3rd dose of vaccine ‘likely’
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WSAW) - Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said a third dose of Pfizer COVID vaccine will likely be needed 6-12 months after a person is fully vaccinated. Bourla made the remarks to CNBC’s Bertha Coobs on “CVS Health Live.”
Based on evidence from clinical trials, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 95% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people without evidence of previous infection.
Pfizer and BioNTech are both testing a third dose of their vaccine against the COVID-19 variants.
