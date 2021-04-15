Pfizer CEO: 3rd dose of vaccine ‘likely’

(WSAW) - Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said a third dose of Pfizer COVID vaccine will likely be needed 6-12 months after a person is fully vaccinated. Bourla made the remarks to CNBC’s Bertha Coobs on “CVS Health Live.”

Based on evidence from clinical trials, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 95% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people without evidence of previous infection.

Pfizer and BioNTech are both testing a third dose of their vaccine against the COVID-19 variants.

