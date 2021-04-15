Advertisement

New Wisconsin Senate leader acknowledges ‘rocky start’

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Senate’s new majority leader is acknowledging he got off to a rough start.

Devin LaMahieu said during an interview with WisPolitics.com President Jeff Mayers on Thursday that there’s a learning curve with the job and he got off to “maybe a rocky start.” When Mayers asked him if he was referring to a COVID-19 relief bill that he and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers worked on together.

Assembly Republicans led by Vos advanced their own bill. The Senate ultimately approved the Assembly version only to have Evers veto it. LeMahieu said he worked with Evers because he thought it was important to get something done. But he said he and Vos generally have the same goals in mind.

