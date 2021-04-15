Advertisement

National Weather Service to keep radio silent for statewide tornado drill

Everyone is encouraged to take time to talk about weather safety with their families and pick out their safe spaces.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday is the day to make a plan for severe weather in Wisconsin. The 2021 statewide tornado drill will take place at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45.

During this time ReadyWisconsin, the National Weather Service, Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, and Wisconsin Emergency Alert System Committee encourages everyone to take time to talk about weather safety with their families and pick out their safe spaces.

Safe spaces include the basement or a ground-level room that does not have windows or is directly connected to outside in any way.

This year is the drill will not include a mock tornado warning issued as a live code test of the Emergency Alert System. As a result, there will be no notification tone sounded on NOAA Weather Radios. The NWS will issue a routine weekly test to weather radios during the drill times, which will display a text message on those devices and will only be audible if radios are currently turned on.

Instead, ReadyWisconsin encourages people to add the drill times to their calendar to remind them to practice their plans or listen for sirens outside.

It is up to each town as to if they will play their sirens for the drill. Wisconsin averages about 23 tornadoes each year with 20 tornadoes touching down in 2020.

Wisconsin’s tornado and severe weather awareness week started Monday. While spring and summer are the most active time of the year for tornadoes, they can happen in any month.

