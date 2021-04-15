Marshfield city administrator expands on eventful week in city government

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A lot of issues facing the City of Marshfield, including how to fill vacancies in the mayor and police chief positions, were tabled this week during public meetings to gather more information as well as wait for more or new members to the city government to be in attendance for discussions.

City administrator, Steve Barg met Thursday with members of the news media to answer questions about city meetings that week.

Replacing the mayor

The common council on Tuesday discussed options as to how to proceed with filling the mayor’s vacant position after the council voted to remove the now-former mayor, Bob McManus in March. Barg laid out three options as to how the council could proceed. The McManus’ term would have been up for election in the spring of 2022.

The council could allow the council president to assume the basic responsibilities in the interim, as the current president has been doing since McManus’ removal. The council president for this term will be elected by the council this month.

The council could allow people interested in the position to submit an application and speak at a public meeting as to why they would be a good fit for the position. The council would then vote to determine the candidate that would fill the position. Barg said they used this method for filling other city positions in the past.

The city could call for a special election. If that were decided as the course of action by the next council meeting, the earliest the election could take place is in July. Barg said there would be a potential for a primary if there were many interested parties. The cost of the special election would start at around $15,000 since it would not coincide with any other election.

Council members offered up a fourth option to change the city government format and do away with the mayor position entirely.

“There was a discussion of looking to going to the council-manager form and that’s a form of government used in a number of Wisconsin cities in which the manager is an elevated form of administrator,” Barg said. “A person in my position, if they were manager, would have more authority than I do without council blessing for some of the things I do.”

Barg will research how that position would function and present that at the next council meeting. This position would be hired rather than elected.

Complaint against fire and police commissioners

In closed session Tuesday, council members voted to have the city attorney do a full review of the complaint roughly 100 citizens filed against fire and police commissioners Randy Gershman and Andy Keogh. The city attorney will bring a report to the full council in its next meeting sharing whether the complaint was filed properly under Wis. Chapter 17 to proceed with the next steps.

“When we come back on the 27th (of April), look for his report and look for his decision as to what’s going to happen next,” Barg said. “Don’t look for discussion at that time in terms of the merits of the arguments and the merits of the complaints.”

He said the discussion about what happens next will be in open session. Barg explained those commissioners will continue to serve in their positions unless they are removed, That service includes things like making decisions on how to proceed replacing the police chief. Gershman’s term on the commission is up this spring.

In a separate item, the council also discussed providing some commissions and boards with city-issued email accounts. The idea was brought forth in a meeting in September of 2019 but voted down in January of 2020. Barg said given the number of requests for emails from boards and commissions like the fire and police commission, having a city-issued email account would protect members from having to mix their personal communication with city communication and provide more control and oversight over city-related public records.

Replacing the police chief

The fire and police commission tabled discussions about how to proceed with finding a replacement for the police chief until the full commission could be present. One commissioner resigned citing family and work obligations.

There was a minor discussion about options. That included whether to hire an outside agency to manage the recruitment and hiring process, whether to look strictly within the department for candidates, whether to look outside the department for candidates or a mix of looking inside and outside the department.

“There’s been some concern about the department in terms of what happens; what went wrong here and where do we go to make sure we have a leader that’s going to be the person we want,” Barg said. “I think that the more extensive the search can be, the more credibility to the choice that is done in the most thoughtful and detailed manner that it could be.”

