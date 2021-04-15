Lose the blues and bring back color to our mental well-being

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - No one will deny the past year has brought on feelings of increased anxiety, stress and tension. And while Spring is here and as more people are getting vaccinated, states and towns are loosening restrictions on dining, sporting events, in-class instruction and other activities. Yet, still for many people they can’t shake lingering stress and anxiety that the past year brought due to job losses, social isolation, financial strains and physical illnesses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the prevalence of anxiety symptoms were three times greater last year as compared to 2019, and depression symptoms increased four times as much. And calls to the government’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline increased 27% last year.

Dr. Gail Saltz, one of the nation’s foremost experts on mental health issues, especially those related to stress and anxiety, emotional well-being and relationships joined NewsChannel 7 at 4′s Deep Bench on Thursday to share advice on how to lose the blues and bring the full spectrum of colors back into your life to help restore both our mind and body’s health.

