Four SPASH seniors sign to play at the D-I/D-II level

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Carter Borchardt, Logan Schulfer, Kenny Schultz and Tia Livernash all signed to play collegiate sports at the Division 1 or Division 2 level.

Borchardt is set to play outside linebacker with traditional powerhouse North Dakota State University.

“They are a winning program,” said Borchardt. “All the coaches, they know how to get it done. I want to compete for a national championship, and that’s something I can do there every year.”

Schulfer will be pitching at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

“I just want to keep it in the family,” said Schulfer. “My brother went there. I love the coaches. I’ve known them since my brother was in high school in 2014. They treated me well, and they just got a brand new field.”

His teammate Kenny Schultz put pen to paper to pitch at St. Cloud. St. University.

“Everything around that program that I know is that they care about all their players,” said Schultz. “It’s all family and I’m really looking forward to going there.”

Finally, Livernash is taking her talents to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside to be a utility player on the softball diamond.

“They told me I was gonna be a good hitter, and they love that I’m a utility player,” said Livernash. “They love that I can play anywhere.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.