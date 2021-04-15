First Alert Weather: Sightings of sunshine to end the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It has been a while since we have seen more than a few brief glimpses of sunshine in North Central Wisconsin. Today, there will be a few breaks of sun around, and it should remain dry throughout the day. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

Dry and a bit milder this weekend. (WSAW)

Partly cloudy and chilly tonight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. A good deal of sunshine to wrap up the work week tomorrow with a milder afternoon as readings rise into the low to mid 50s. The weekend is expected to be dry with a fair amount of sun on Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 50s. A mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

The clouds will return just in time for the new work week, along with chances of rain/snow showers on Monday. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Mostly cloudy and chilly Tuesday with a risk of scattered snow showers. High only in the low 40s. Considerable cloudiness Wednesday and Thursday with another opportunity of rain/snow showers on Thursday. Highs in the low to mid 40s Wednesday, mid to upper 40s on Thursday.

Cooler conditions will be the theme for the next few days. (WSAW)

