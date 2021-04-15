Advertisement

Farm safety for kids important in spring

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Farms in springtime pose a lot of dangers to kids who live or work on them. It is important to remember all the ways a kid can get hurt, and take measures to prevent it.

“Something from the time I didn’t have children to the time I did have children is that, before if I knew the feed was coming, I would park out of the way of the feed truck, and now I park in the way of the feed truck,” says mom and dairy farmer Holly Stankowski.

Stankowski’s family farm has about 70 cows, and they are ready to get out after a long winter.

“Just staying away from the animals when they’re in the pasture, particularly when they have calves. It’s always t-shirts that say ‘mama bear,’ but it could just as easily say ‘mama cows.’ They are protective of their calves,” she said.

The animals, however, are not the biggest culprits of child injury on a farm.

“So, different from our regular dangers with the cattle itself, would be spring fieldwork,” Stankowski explained.

The National Farm Medicine Center says many farmers consider it a tradition to have their children ride along on the tractor, something they say you should never do.

“We recommend that you bury a tradition, rather than a child. Every three days a child dies in an agricultural-related incident, and tractors are the leading cause of those fatalities,” said National Farm Medicine Center Outreach Specialist Melissa Ploekelman.

Stankowski agrees.

“I’m not going to have them in a field with me on a tractor. We’ll hire someone to drive that tractor, or I’ll hire someone to watch my kids. But that’s kind of been a hard stop,” she said.

About 33 children a day are injured in agriculture-related incidents. One thing that aggravates this is if a child is too small or undertrained on farm machinery.

“In Wisconsin, if a youth is going to be driving on a tractor, or using implements of husbandry, it is required that they have a certification from a traffic safety course,” Ploekelman said.

One sure-fire way to keep kids out of danger is to keep them away from heavy equipment, and unable to get to it.

“Make sure that you have a safe play area that your children can go to, and around that safe play area, make sure you have a physical barrier,” Ploekelman said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in Sun Prairie shooting
5 Wisconsin Rapids men to be charged with attempted murder in Sun Prairie shooting
FILE
Wausau man gets federal prison for tax evasion
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
Trees began being harvested at the site of the Wood County Solar Project on April 12, 2021....
Tree harvesting begins to lay way for Saratoga solar utility
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 10, 2009, file photo, former financier Bernie Madoff exits...
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison at 82

Latest News

Wisconsin Department of Justice is working to stop drug epidemic
WI DOJ working to stop drug epidemic
Marshfield Common Council mulls options for replacing vacant mayor position
Marshfield Common Council mulls options for replacing vacant mayor position
New gas utility workers finishing training at NTC
New gas utility workers finishing training at NTC
Learning to be safe on the farm important for children
Learning to be safe on the farm important for children
DOJ changing way of analyzing drugs at crime labs to help curb drug epidemic
DOJ changing way of analyzing drugs at crime labs to help curb drug epidemic