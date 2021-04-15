Advertisement

Dodgeville police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

Emery Foust
Emery Foust(Dodgeville Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodgeville Police Department is searching for missing 13-year-old boy who has not been seen since very early Thursday morning.

According to its Facebook post, Emery Foust was last seen shortly before 1:30 a.m. on the south side of the city. A surveillance camera may have spotted him later in the area near Main and Spring St., the department added.

Emery was wearing a blue jean jacket, black pants, a black shirt, and cowboy boots.

A statewide Endangered Missing Person Alert was issued late Thursday afternoon by the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice. In it, authorities indicated Emery had run away from home and “functions at a lower cognitive level than his age would indicate.”

Dodgeville Police Chief David Bauer told NBC15 News there is no indication of foul play at this time in Emery’s disappearance. The alert was issued in light of his age, the cold weather conditions overnight, and his cognitive level.

Bauer added around 5:30 p.m. that search teams were going to bring in K-9 units to help search for the boy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dodgeville Police Department at (608)935-3238 or the Iowa County Sheriff’s Dispatch at (608)935-3314.

Missing Juvenile - City of Dodgeville The Police Department is looking for anyone with information on the location of...

Posted by Dodgeville Police Department on Thursday, April 15, 2021

