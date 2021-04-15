Advertisement

As vaccine access accelerates, appetite for travel in 2021 grows

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -It’s no surprise that the impact COVID-19 has had on our daily lives has made the past year one of the hardest we’ve had to endure. Maintaining distance and staying home has become part of the new normal, and the pandemic has certainly changed the way we all travel. While tough days may still be ahead, travelers are finally starting to see light at the end of the tunnel.

New research from digital travel leader Booking.com reveals that even after months of restrictions, our appetite to explore the world remains undiminished.

  • Almost three-quarters (71%) of Americans say that the beginning distribution stage of COVID-19 vaccines makes them feel more hopeful and optimistic about traveling in 2021.
  • Travel can have a vital role in our lives and the power to uplift spirits, with 61% of Americans saying they have realized travel is critical to their emotional well-being.

With hope on the horizon, lifestyle and travel expert Amy Goodman joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to share the latest tips on how to travel safely as the world slowly gets back to normal. She discussed everything from the latest recommendations, to what families can do to have a great travel experience while maintaining safe protocols. She also talked about a new travel credit Booking.com is offering through their app to help Americans rediscover the places, people and experiences they love and get back to travel in 2021.

For more information visit //Booking.com/BackToTravel

