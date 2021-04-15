1 injured in Waupaca County Crash

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was flown to a Neenah hospital following a crash Thursday morning in Waupaca County. The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Highway 45 at Crain Road in the Town of Lebanon.

Waupaca County Crash 4-15-2021 (WSAW)

Waupaca County investigators said speed and alcohol were factors in the single-vehicle crash.

Authorities did not release any details about the driver. The highway was closed for about one hour.

