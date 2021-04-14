Advertisement

Ziegler replaces Roggensack as Supreme Court chief justice

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s Supreme Court justices have chosen Annette Ziegler to replace Patience Roggensack as chief justice. The court voted on the move Wednesday.

The 80-year-old Roggensack has been on the court since 2003 and had served as chief justice since 2015. Roggensack replaced Shirley Abrahamson after voters approved a constitutional amendment giving justices the power to select their chief.

Before the amendment, the chief was automatically the longest-serving justice. The 57-year-old Ziegler was elected to the Supreme Court in 2007. Both Ziegler and Roggensack are members of the high court’s four-justice conservative majority.

