Ziegler replaces Roggensack as Supreme Court chief justice

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s Supreme Court justices have chosen Annette Ziegler to replace Patience Roggensack as chief justice. The court voted on the move Wednesday.

The 80-year-old Roggensack has been on the court since 2003 and had served as chief justice since 2015. Roggensack replaced Shirley Abrahamson after voters approved a constitutional amendment giving justices the power to select their chief.

Before the amendment, the chief was automatically the longest-serving justice. The 57-year-old Ziegler was elected to the Supreme Court in 2007. Both Ziegler and Roggensack are members of the high court’s four-justice conservative majority.

