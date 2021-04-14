Advertisement

Wisconsin Treasurer Godlewski launches US Senate bid

(WEAU)
By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski has joined the growing ranks of Democrats running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who has yet to say whether he will seek a third term.

Godlewski launched her bid in a video on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old Godlewski is a native of Eau Claire who was elected treasurer in 2018. Democrats already in the race include Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is among others also considering a run.

Johnson is one of the biggest targets for Democrats nationally as well as in Wisconsin. He emerged as one of former President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters toward the end of his term.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department said a man died Monday afternoon in Wisconsin Rapids...
Man killed by train in Wisconsin Rapids
FILE
Wausau man gets federal prison for tax evasion
Trace Russell, 18
Sheriff: Armed teen arrested following hours-long pursuit and search in Adams County
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say

Latest News

Sign at today's press conference reads "we demand social justice"
Formal complaint filed about Green Bay’s November election
Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) toured the southern border near McAllen, Texas with a group of GOP...
Rep. Tiffany tours southern border: ‘Every state is now a border state’
New $96 million Cofrin Technology & Education Center at UWGB proposed in Evers’ Capital Budget
Evers tours aging Cofrin Library in push for $96.3 million tech center
Elijah Behnke
Behnke defeats Jaeger for 89th Assembly seat
John Jagler spoke with NBC15 shortly after the unofficial results came in.
Jagler wins state senate seat formerly held by Rep. Scott Fitzgerald