Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate approves Republican election changes

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate has approved a host of Republican-authored changes to Wisconsin elections. The chamber passed bills Wednesday that would:

  • Allow the state elections commission to order municipal clerks to follow state law;
  • Allow observers to watch recount workers from 3 feet away;
  • Allow election violators to be tried in counties covered by the office involved in the race they tried to sabotage; and
  • Prohibit the state elections commission and local governments from applying for or accepting private grants to aid election administration.

That last bill came after Republicans accused Green Bay officials of giving a grant-funded consultant too much authority in November’s elections.

The proposal comes following claims of electoral issues by Republicans, including then-President Donald Trump and Sen. Ron Johnson, regarding the 2016 presidential and state elections.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department said a man died Monday afternoon in Wisconsin Rapids...
Man killed by train in Wisconsin Rapids
FILE
Wausau man gets federal prison for tax evasion
Trace Russell, 18
Sheriff: Armed teen arrested following hours-long pursuit and search in Adams County
Suspects in Sun Prairie shooting
5 Wisconsin Rapids men to be charged with attempted murder in Sun Prairie shooting
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say

Latest News

Sign at today's press conference reads "we demand social justice"
Formal complaint filed about Green Bay’s November election
Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) toured the southern border near McAllen, Texas with a group of GOP...
Rep. Tiffany tours southern border: ‘Every state is now a border state’
New $96 million Cofrin Technology & Education Center at UWGB proposed in Evers’ Capital Budget
Evers tours aging Cofrin Library in push for $96.3 million tech center
Elijah Behnke
Behnke defeats Jaeger for 89th Assembly seat