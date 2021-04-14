Wisconsin Senate approves Republican election changes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate has approved a host of Republican-authored changes to Wisconsin elections. The chamber passed bills Wednesday that would:

Allow the state elections commission to order municipal clerks to follow state law;

Allow observers to watch recount workers from 3 feet away;

Allow election violators to be tried in counties covered by the office involved in the race they tried to sabotage; and

Prohibit the state elections commission and local governments from applying for or accepting private grants to aid election administration.

That last bill came after Republicans accused Green Bay officials of giving a grant-funded consultant too much authority in November’s elections.

The proposal comes following claims of electoral issues by Republicans, including then-President Donald Trump and Sen. Ron Johnson, regarding the 2016 presidential and state elections.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.