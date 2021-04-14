Advertisement

Wisconsin Rapids man gets 12 years prison in fatal crash with bicyclist

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 27-year-old man will spend 12 years in prison for hitting and killing a bicyclist while driving drunk in August 2019.

Zachary Koosmann was sentenced Friday in Wood County Circuit Court.

According to court documents, a Grand Rapids Police officer was called to the crash on Whitrock Avenue near 73rd Street South, in the town of Grand Rapids on Aug. 4, 2019. Koosmann was arrested for third-offense operating while intoxicated. The officer could smell a strong odor of “intoxicants” coming from Koosmann, and said he had a “red and glassy appearance.”

The Wisconsin Rapids Tribune reports the victim was Melissa Piesik, 43. She was an elementary teacher at Bannach Elementary School in Stevens Point.

The probable cause statement shows Koosmann admitted he was the driver who hit the bicyclist and that he tried to give the victim medical aid. He also admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages that day. Piesik died from her injuries.

Koosmann will also spend eight years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department said a man died Monday afternoon in Wisconsin Rapids...
Man killed by train in Wisconsin Rapids
FILE
Wausau man gets federal prison for tax evasion
Trace Russell, 18
Sheriff: Armed teen arrested following hours-long pursuit and search in Adams County
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say

Latest News

Ronnie Lofton booking photo
Wausau man to enter plea in infant son’s death
J&J Paused For Public Health
J&J Paused For Public Health
Scattered slickery spots for the morning and again by late evening
First Alert Dreary and Showery Wednesday Forecast
Wisconsin Treasurer Godlewski launches US Senate bid