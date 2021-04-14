Advertisement

Wausau man to enter plea in infant son’s death

Ronnie Lofton booking photo
Ronnie Lofton booking photo(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The 39-year-old Wausau man accused of causing his infant son’s death is scheduled to enter a plea Wednesday morning.

Ronnie Lofton is behind bars on a $250,000 cash bond. He’s charged with first-degree reckless homicide, and four additional misdemeanors.

An investigation began on Jan. 9 after the 3-month-old boy was bought to the hospital by his mother.

“The child was immediately transported to Marshfield Children’s Hospital given his grave condition. The child was found to have suspicious bruising and an anoxic brain injury and was not expected to survive,” Hannah Boeck, Marathon County Assistant District Attorney explained during a probable cause hearing in January.

The baby died on Jan. 14.

During the probable cause hearing, Boeck said a skeletal survey showed 21 rib fractures in various stages of healing, along with bruising on the infant’s body.

" Dr. Iniguez said the injuries sustained by “RDL” would have been incapacitating,” Boeck said.

Boeck said Lofton was caring for the child while the mother ran errands. The woman told authorities the baby was fine and had eaten a bottle before she left. She came home to find the baby in his pack-and-play with one eye open, limp and groaning.

Prosecutors said the baby’s cause of death was blunt-force trauma.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Press Release Reckless Homicide – Arrest of Ronnie Lofton Jr. Wausau, WI – On Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 10:12 PM,...

Posted by Wausau Police Department on Monday, January 18, 2021

