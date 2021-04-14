Watching out for blood clot symptoms from Johnson & Johnson vaccine

CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WSAW) - The CDC and FDA are urging health clinics to halt administration of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after six people suffered blood clots after getting the shot.

If you received your Johnson and Johnson shot within the past three weeks, it’s important to watch out for signs of blood clotting, including extreme headaches, leg aches, and body aches.

However, if you are three to four weeks out from the vaccine, you can rest easy, but still pay attention to your health and consult a doctor if you have any symptoms.

Director of Hospital Medicine at Aspirus Dr. Steve Phillipson said blood clotting from the vaccine is extremely rare and the chance of this happening is about one in a million.

“If you look at the odds of one in less than a million, at least at this point from what we know, probably not something to lose a lot of sleep over, but be vigilant,” Phillipson said.

Aspirus Wausau has administered about 1,500 doses of Johnson and Johnson, they plan to use Moderna and Pfizer as substitutes.

Marshfield Clinic Health System also released a statement on the issue and said they are reaching out to those who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to make everyone is safe and to watch for symptoms of blood clots.

The Clark County Health Department held a Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic on Monday, April 12, they want people to keep an eye on their symptoms.

Clark County is in the process of calling everyone who received a J & J vaccine from them over the past three weeks.

The Clark County Emergency Management Director John Ross said it’s best to consult a doctor if you are feeling these symptoms.

“The risk is low, the risk is very rare, but it’s not zero. If you had received the Johnson and Johnson, know what to look for, know how to respond if you develop any of those symptoms, seek out that medical attention if you do develop any of those symptoms,” Ross said.

6.8 million Johnson and Johnson doses have been administered nationwide.

While they’re pausing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for now, Clark County still plans to administer Pfizer and Moderna as scheduled.

