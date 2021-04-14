VACCINE TRACKER: CDC COVID-19 guidelines are suggested between first and second dose of vaccine

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Experts say those awaiting their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are not immune from COVID-19 and should continue to follow guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention until fully vaccinated.

Aspirus Family Physician Dr. Michaela Tong says those who have received one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should continue to wear a mask, practice social-distancing and wash their hands frequently.

“There is still a risk of getting the virus,” Tong explained. “You only will have partial protection and so it’s important to continue those recommendations to stay safe and keep others safe around you.”

Tong says the guidelines should also be followed after one is fully vaccinated.

“And then when you finally do get the second vaccine, we want to continue those guidelines to ramp up to herd immunity,” Tong said.

