Advertisement

VACCINE TRACKER: CDC COVID-19 guidelines are suggested between first and second dose of vaccine

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Experts say those awaiting their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are not immune from COVID-19 and should continue to follow guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention until fully vaccinated.

Aspirus Family Physician Dr. Michaela Tong says those who have received one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should continue to wear a mask, practice social-distancing and wash their hands frequently.

“There is still a risk of getting the virus,” Tong explained. “You only will have partial protection and so it’s important to continue those recommendations to stay safe and keep others safe around you.”

Tong says the guidelines should also be followed after one is fully vaccinated.

“And then when you finally do get the second vaccine, we want to continue those guidelines to ramp up to herd immunity,” Tong said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department said a man died Monday afternoon in Wisconsin Rapids...
Man killed by train in Wisconsin Rapids
FILE
Wausau man gets federal prison for tax evasion
Trace Russell, 18
Sheriff: Armed teen arrested following hours-long pursuit and search in Adams County
Suspects in Sun Prairie shooting
5 Wisconsin Rapids men to be charged with attempted murder in Sun Prairie shooting
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say

Latest News

Trees began being harvested at the site of the Wood County Solar Project on April 12, 2021....
Tree harvesting begins to lay way for Saratoga solar utility
We’re learning that the court backlog affecting the District Attorney’s Office is also...
Court backlog caused by pandemic affects public defenders
Leading and serving both on and off the court.
Leading and serving both on and off the court
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Former officer charged in Daunte Wright killing