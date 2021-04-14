‘The Moving Experience’ to help people with mental health

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new art and mental health based event is coming to the Wausau community this May to help people through the pandemic.

The event is called ‘The Moving Experience’ and will take place at Thrive Church in Wausau as a way to bring the community together to battle the mental impacts from Covid-19.

It’s been more than a year of stress, loss and anger from the pandemic, and for many, their mental health has deteriorated throughout its course.

“We’re living in a time of division, extreme polarization, and to me that division was something that I really wanted to do something about it,” Aspirus Wausau Radiologist and The Moving Experience Lead Coordinator Dr. Edwin Stanley said.

Stanley said mental health is often brushed under the rug, he wanted to create this event to help people heal.

“Through this suffering, there is a unity in the suffering, even though we may have different beliefs, we may have different political ideas, you know, we’ve all suffered through this pandemic emotionally speaking,” Stanley said.

The event will have five “zones” with various feelings like loss, division and confusion.

Each zone will have different artwork and music for everyone’s enjoyment and positivity.

“It’s really awesome to bring in that art element in the healing process and as a therapeutic intervention as well,” Artist Stefanie Sladky said.

Sladky will be one of many artists providing her own pieces of artwork, she said working with art has even helped her cope with stress.

“Giving your mind a break from all the stressors of everyday life by just having some fun with color and making it a simpler coping mechanism for them,” Sladky said.

Mental health services will also be on site, giving people a chance to learn preventative care for their own at-home use.

“The toll on mental health is so far reaching right now, we aren’t even going to see the ramifications of it for years to come,” Licensed Professional Counselor Nicholaus Lafonte said.

The moving experience will take place May 13-16 and anyone is welcome to come. You can donate to the cause by following this link.

