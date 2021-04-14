Simple ways to refresh your home inside and out

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Over the last year, the function of our homes has completely changed. These days, the home is where we spend our time, raise our families, work, study, exercise and so much more.

With spring here, now is the perfect time to make some changes that will help you refresh your home and love where you live. Whether you’re finally getting around to the home office, looking to redecorate for spring or preparing the backyard for some outdoor entertainment, Angi has you covered. Home care expert, Bailey Carson of Angi joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Wednesday to offer some tips to refresh our homes inside and out.

Here are some of her tips:

Focus on the heart of the home: your kitchen. Improve flow and make your space more efficient by putting in an island, installing shelves in your pantry or simply adding bins and dowels to organize your cabinets. You can also give it all a new feel with a fresh coat of paint, modern backsplashor new hardware like cabinet handles.

Look at landscaping. Professionally done landscaping can add up to 7% of the value of your home. It can also help make your yard an oasis for the whole family.

Extend your living space outdoors. Adding a new patio, deck or even a pool can help turn your backyard into a vacation oasis.

For more information, visit the Angi app or www.angi.com

