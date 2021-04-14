Advertisement

Simple ways to refresh your home inside and out

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Over the last year, the function of our homes has completely changed. These days, the home is where we spend our time, raise our families, work, study, exercise and so much more.

With spring here, now is the perfect time to make some changes that will help you refresh your home and love where you live. Whether you’re finally getting around to the home office, looking to redecorate for spring or preparing the backyard for some outdoor entertainment, Angi has you covered. Home care expert, Bailey Carson of Angi joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Wednesday to offer some tips to refresh our homes inside and out.

Here are some of her tips:

  • Focus on the heart of the home: your kitchen. Improve flow and make your space more efficient by putting in an island, installing shelves in your pantry or simply adding bins and dowels to organize your cabinets. You can also give it all a new feel with a fresh coat of paint, modern backsplashor new hardware like cabinet handles.
  • Look at landscaping. Professionally done landscaping can add up to 7% of the value of your home. It can also help make your yard an oasis for the whole family.
  • Extend your living space outdoors. Adding a new patio, deck or even a pool can help turn your backyard into a vacation oasis.

For more information, visit the Angi app or www.angi.com

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department said a man died Monday afternoon in Wisconsin Rapids...
Man killed by train in Wisconsin Rapids
FILE
Wausau man gets federal prison for tax evasion
Trace Russell, 18
Sheriff: Armed teen arrested following hours-long pursuit and search in Adams County
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say

Latest News

With flooding season here, the BBB shares information on buying flood insurance
Young kids learn about nature
Lessons from the classroom: Helping young children and families move forward
What to do while waiting for your second dose of the vaccine
What to do while waiting for your second dose of the vaccine
A new art and mental health based event is coming to the Wausau community this May to help...
‘The Moving Experience’ to help people with mental health