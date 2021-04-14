Advertisement

Police: Man attacked Asian woman, believing she was white, over anti-Asian hate crimes

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A California man faces a hate crime charge after allegedly kidnapping an Asian woman, believing she was white, with the intent to sexually assault her. Detectives say he sought retaliation for anti-Asian hate crimes.

Michael Sangbong Rhee, 37, was arrested Thursday night at his home. He later posted a $100,000 bond and was released from jail.

Rhee is accused of attacking an Asian woman Thursday afternoon as she sat in her car near her Irvine, California, apartment community. Officials say he had a gun, threatened the woman’s life and tried to sexually assault her.

Michael Sangbong Rhee, 37, faces a hate crime charge. After his arrest, he posted a $100,000...
Michael Sangbong Rhee, 37, faces a hate crime charge. After his arrest, he posted a $100,000 bond and was released from jail.(Source: City of Irvine Police, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

Police say after the woman yelled to a nearby maintenance worker that Rhee had a gun, he fled the scene. A license plate reader captured his information as he drove away, according to police.

A search of Rhee’s home turned up the vehicle linking him to the assault and a BB gun similar to the weapon described by the woman, police say.

Detectives believe Rhee, who is Korean, targeted the woman because he thought she was white, and the crime was motivated by his desire to seek retaliation for the rise in hate crimes targeting the Asian community.

When Rhee was arrested, his bail was set at $1,000,000.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department said a man died Monday afternoon in Wisconsin Rapids...
Man killed by train in Wisconsin Rapids
Vaccine
Wisconsin reaches 3.5 million “shots in the arm” milestone, fewer than 600 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Sunday
Steven Avery. Photo: Wisconsin Department of Corrections
Steven Avery attorney says new witness statements connect nephew to murder
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

Latest News

Detectives believe the crime was motivated by the suspect's desire to seek retaliation for the...
Man faces hate crime charge in attack on Asian woman he allegedly believed was white
SPASH dominates Appleton West in soccer
SPASH dominates Appleton West in soccer
Car Sales on the Rise 4/13/2021
Car Sales on the Rise 4/13/2021
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death