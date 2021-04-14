Advertisement

Pet Project: Meet Cinnamon Toast Crunch

By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cinnamon Toast Crunch is a 2-year-old female cat surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County because the family had too many cats at the time. She is playful and is fine in a home with other cats.

To learn more about Cinnamon Toast Crunch visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 to set up a time to meet her.

