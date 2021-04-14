Advertisement

Morgan Wallen cancels summer tour dates, including Country Jam

Morgan Wallen announced in a Facebook post Tuesday evening that he was canceling his summer tour dates, including his headliner spot at Country Jam.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A national country music artist has canceled their summer tour, including an appearance at Country Jam in Eau Claire on July 15.

Morgan Wallen announced in a Facebook post Tuesday evening that he was canceling his summer tour dates, including his headliner spot at Country Jam.

Wallen, who was suspended from his label in February after being caught on video using a racial slur, wrote in the post that he has used the time away productively.

“I’ve found this time away to be very valuable,” Wallen wrote, “but I feel like I need a little more of it. Therefore, I will not be performing tour dates this summer.”

🤝

Posted by Morgan Wallen on Tuesday, April 13, 2021
For music and concert enthusiasts in the Chippewa Valley, Wallen’s replacement at Country Jam will be known soon enough. According to Kathy Wright, General Manager of Country Jam, they plan to announce the new headliner on Friday.

Wright said in February that Wallen would still be scheduled to perform at Country Jam following the incident.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Country Jam website displayed “TBA” on the lineup page.

In addition to the video of Wallen using a racial slur, the artist was dropped as a performer on Saturday Night Live in October after a TikTok video showed Wallen maskless in a crowded bar and at a house party in Alabama.

