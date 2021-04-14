Advertisement

Marshfield Medical Center - Weston to host walk-in vaccine clinic on Sunday

(Wilfredo Lee | AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Medical Center - Weston will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sunday.

The clinic is from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the 250 Pfizer vaccines are gone. The clinic is located at 3400 Ministry Pkwy in Weston. The vaccines will be administered on a first come, first serve basis. No appointment is needed. You do not need to be a Marshfield Clinic Health System patient to receive a vaccine during this walk-in clinic.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 16 and older. Pfizer requires a second dose 21 days after the first vaccine.

