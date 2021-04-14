Leading and serving both on and off the court.

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point tennis is off to one of its best starts since 2009. The only senior, Anna Dobbe, is a big reason for that.

For the team, they didn’t expect to be playing at the beginning of the season. Instead, they’ve gotten off to a 5-1 start.

“These girls behind me give me just give me energy and enthusiasm to coach them and you know, it’s just been a blast,” head coach Matt Hockett said.

Sophomore Jenna Koepp says this team is different from last year’s.

“I think that all our hard work is paying off and I think that it’s not an expectation but instead just appreciation for it,” Koepp said

But beyond the stats, each team needs a leader. Dobbe has been at the center of guiding this team.

“They’re so easy to work with that I don’t even feel like I’m leading them because we just work so well together,” Dobbe said.

When first-year head coach Matt Hockett took over, he made one call before addressing the team. That was to Dobbe.

“The one thing she said is ‘Coach, I don’t know if I’ve really gotten better over the last few years, I really want to get better,’” Hockett said.

While Dobbe is leading this team, she’s a big part of another program on-campus-- ROTC.

“I always wanted to do something more than just a normal job,” Dobbe said.

Dobbe has been managing both ROTC and tennis all four years of college. It’s a grueling schedule, but motivating for the rest of the team.

“She sets the tone. She’s just the leader of the team and it’s really nice just having someone there,” sophomore Barbara Covek said.

“You don’t mess with Anna. That’s the one girl you don’t want to mess with,” added Koepp.

She’s guiding the team to a record start, right before leading her country.

“I’ve told her before, I’m going to rest easy at night knowing that she’s going to protect our country,” Hockett said.

She’ll be commissioning as a Quartermaster Officer in the 82nd Infantry at Fort Bragg after graduation this year.

