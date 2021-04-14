First Alert Dreary and Showery Wednesday Forecast

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Wednesday morning snow showers will quickly wind down, with another round of scattered light rain and snow showers to redevelop by late afternoon as temperatures return to the lower 40s. The wintry mix of showers will become mostly snow showers by early Wednesday evening.

Skies will slowly clear out Thursday as temperatures climb back into the middle and upper 40s for the days. Expect more sunshine for Friday as temperatures soar back into the lower to middle 50s for the day.

Warmer temperatures arrive as the sunshine returns (WSAW)

Expect more clouds to arrive Sunday and Monday, with light showers returning early next week, especially Monday and Tuesday. Long term indications are still showing that temperatures will cool off next week, with daytime highs back in the 40s at times throughout the week.

Cooler weather still likely at times for the rest of April, including morning lows below 32°. (WSAW)

