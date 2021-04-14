Court backlog caused by pandemic affects public defenders

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We’re learning that the court backlog affecting the District Attorney’s Office is also affecting the Public Defender’s Office statewide and in Marathon County.

The State Public Defender’s office says attorneys have more on their plates since the pandemic began, and it’s been harder to get private attorneys who would usually be available to take some of their cases.

Their office is feeling the pandemic backlog that is compounding an already strained court system.

“Although we’re taking the same number of cases, it can be more difficult to resolve those cases. Since cases also aren’t resolving, the number of cases that we have on our plate is larger,” said Kate Drury, a regional attorney manager.

Jury trials only recently started again in Marathon County. The county is only able to conduct one at a time under its safety plan. This is a big reason for the backlog.

“When you’re in a situation where you and the state don’t have an agreement on how a case should be resolved, a jury trial is a very important tool to make sure that the case becomes resolved,” she said.

It recently took weeks to find representation for Jared Carl, who’s accused of murder in Marathon County. Judge Suzanne O’Neill acknowledged the delay in getting counsel at a hearing on Wednesday.

“When we’re looking for an attorney to represent an individual accused of first degree intentional homicide, we work with a very small pool of highly qualified lawyers,” Drury said.

Drury says finding a qualified lawyer for such a high-level case would have been an issue even before the pandemic.

“We have a shortage of attorneys in central and northern Wisconsin. We feel that shortage keenly in cases like this,” she said.

When Drury’s office can’t take a case because of caseload or conflict of interest, they ask private attorneys to take the case. They too are dealing with the backlog.

“The coronavirus pandemic does affect the workload of private bar attorneys which can make it more difficult to find private bar attorneys,” she said.

She also says a pay increase approved by the legislature that went into effect in 2020 for private attorneys taking public cases has not had a chance to offset the demand for attorneys since cases are piling up.

The district attorney’s office says Marathon County is planning for a full reopening of the courts next fall and planning to restart in-person court hearings in June.

