Advertisement

5 Wisconsin Rapids men to be charged with attempted murder in Sun Prairie shooting

FILE
FILE((WMTV))
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WSAW) - Five Wisconsin Rapids men are facing charges related to a shooting at a Sun Prairie apartment in September of 2020.

Jerrod Worzella, 24; Curtis Gadke, 36; Luke Harmon, 29; Riley Esselman, 23; and Brandon Hermanson, 37 are all expected to be charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. All five men are in custody. Worzella is in the Portage County Jail. Hermanson, Gadke and Esselman are in the Wood County Jail and Harmon is in the Waushara County Jail, according to online jail records.

Sun Prairie Police were called to the Foxdale Apartments in Sun Prairie on Sept. 9, 2020, for the report of a shooting. Officers found a 19-year-old man had been shot inside an apartment. The victim had a gunshot wound to his hand and an eye injury. He was taken to a local hospital.

Witnesses at the scene told police a male suspect had used an AR-style rifle. The investigation spanned several months. The suspects were named Wednesday. Charges will be filed in Dane County.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department said a man died Monday afternoon in Wisconsin Rapids...
Man killed by train in Wisconsin Rapids
FILE
Wausau man gets federal prison for tax evasion
Trace Russell, 18
Sheriff: Armed teen arrested following hours-long pursuit and search in Adams County
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
LIVE: US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say

Latest News

Pet Project: Meet Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Pet Project: Meet Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Wisconsin Rapids man gets 12 years prison in fatal crash with bicyclist
Ronnie Lofton booking photo
Wausau man to enter plea in June for infant son’s death
J&J Paused For Public Health
J&J Paused For Public Health