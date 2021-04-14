5 Wisconsin Rapids men to be charged with attempted murder in Sun Prairie shooting

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WSAW) - Five Wisconsin Rapids men are facing charges related to a shooting at a Sun Prairie apartment in September of 2020.

Jerrod Worzella, 24; Curtis Gadke, 36; Luke Harmon, 29; Riley Esselman, 23; and Brandon Hermanson, 37 are all expected to be charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. All five men are in custody. Worzella is in the Portage County Jail. Hermanson, Gadke and Esselman are in the Wood County Jail and Harmon is in the Waushara County Jail, according to online jail records.

Sun Prairie Police were called to the Foxdale Apartments in Sun Prairie on Sept. 9, 2020, for the report of a shooting. Officers found a 19-year-old man had been shot inside an apartment. The victim had a gunshot wound to his hand and an eye injury. He was taken to a local hospital.

Witnesses at the scene told police a male suspect had used an AR-style rifle. The investigation spanned several months. The suspects were named Wednesday. Charges will be filed in Dane County.

