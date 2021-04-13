Young artists volunteer time to add a little color to community gardening project

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The UW-Extension and Marathon County Master Gardeners have teamed up with young local artists to bring a little color to their community gardening project.

Throughout the month, youth volunteers with the Center for Visual Arts in Wausau are painting pots that will go to nursing homes and schools in the area. This is phase two of the Pop-Up-Produce or PUP gardens focusing on the importance of growing food.

While many gardeners, nurseries, and small businesses have played a part in making the project a reality, Madison Hager with the Center for Visual Arts said involving the young volunteer artists has been really fun for them.

“It’s not every day that they get to reach out into the community and make an impact. The kids have been really thinking about who’s going to receive these pots while they’re painting them so they’re thinking and planning what they might want to see on their pots,” Hager said.

All together the PUP gardens project will donate more than 300 pots with soil and seeds to local schools and nursing homes.

When the time comes, Master Gardener volunteers will visit those schools to share their talents and act as mentors to the novice gardeners. Instruction sheets with gardening ‘need to knows’ and gardening hotlines will be given to all.

Local nursing homes will get to grow flowers in the painted pots when it gets warmer.

