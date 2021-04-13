Wausau School Board emphasizing unity with new resolutions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School Board approved two resolutions on Monday, hoping to show solidarity with their marginalized students. The Board passed a resolution 8-1 with amendments showing their support for the LGBTQ+, transgender, and non-binary community. Some of the speakers noted the Board sets an example for the rest of the district, and asked members to put beliefs aside.

“If you can’t separate personal and religious beliefs, you are not a leader and you don’t deserve to sit on the school board,” one community member said.

“You’ll be stating to the rest of the students families and staff that our strength lies in our unity and diversity,” another member said.

The Board also passed a resolution 9-0 that shows solidarity with the Asian and Pacific Islander cultural groups. One Wausau Board member shared her negative experiences with hurtful emails, and hopes that the community can instead come together for support.

“I hope that people here would treat us with the dignity and honor and respect that we deserve,” Wausau School Board member Ka Lo said.

The Board also went over the referendum question that failed. Wausau School District Chief Finance and Business Services Officer Bob Tess said the next step is to see if the new board members would want to continue to pre-pay debt. If that happens, it will keep the mill rate flat and will allow tax payers to save on interest. It will also allow the District a chance to capture more state aid.

The Board also discussed and approved a motion unanimously to send Wausau School District students back to school in person and full-time at the start of next year. That motion was originally passed by the Wausau School District Education Operations committee.

Finally the group signed off with board members Tricia Zunker, Beth Martin, and Jeff Leigh. Three new board members were voted on and approved during the April 6 election, and will be at the next Wausau School Board meeting.

