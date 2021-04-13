Advertisement

Wausau man gets federal prison for tax evasion

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WSAW)-- A Wausau man will spend 30 months in federal prison have to pay $347,979.96 to the Internal Revenue Service for tax evasion.

Leonard Kersten, 55, Wausau was sentenced on April 9. He’ll also spend three years on supervised release.

Investigators said Kersten evaded taxes by failing to report as income $1.7 million he embezzled from his employer between 2007 and 2017.  He used his position as a company accountant to embezzle funds by issuing checks to himself or his spouse.  He then altered the company’s accounting records to make it appear that the checks were issued to pay legitimate company suppliers.

Under federal law, even embezzled funds are considered income for tax purposes. Kersten and his spouse paid approximately $350,000 less in taxes than they should have.  According to a media release, this created a tax due and owing under federal tax law.

The charges against Kersten were the result of an investigation conducted by IRS Criminal Investigation. 

