VACCINE Q&A: I’ve had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Now what?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The NewsChannel 7 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Specifically, what to do if you’ve received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following news the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration paused its usage.

The use of the vaccine has been halted as the FDA investigates unusual clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. To date, 160,080 doses of Johnson & Johnson have been administered in Wisconsin.

Dr. David Agus joined “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday to discuss the developing facts Americans need to know.

ANSWER:

“You have to monitor yourself. And if you have any symptoms where you have pain and it’s unexplainable, go to an emergency room right away. And doctors around the country are now aware of this, and they know how to treat it. So the key is, listen to your body. And if you start to feel pain somewhere or swelling somewhere, you need to go into the doctor and be evaluated. It’s easy to treat once we’ve identified it.

Dr. David Agus also said if your Johnson & Johnson vaccine was administered more than two weeks ago, you are likely in the clear.

“If you’re worried about anything, your doctor can check a blood test and look if your platelet counts are low or look for a particular type of antibody that’s associated with this. So there is a blood clot blood test they can look for, but I would only do so if you had symptoms and are worried.”

