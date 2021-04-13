Advertisement

VACCINE Q&A: I’ve had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Now what?

Vaccine Team Q & A - WEAU
Vaccine Team Q & A(WEAU)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The NewsChannel 7 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Specifically, what to do if you’ve received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following news the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration paused its usage.

The use of the vaccine has been halted as the FDA investigates unusual clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. To date, 160,080 doses of Johnson & Johnson have been administered in Wisconsin.

Dr. David Agus joined “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday to discuss the developing facts Americans need to know.

ANSWER:

“You have to monitor yourself. And if you have any symptoms where you have pain and it’s unexplainable, go to an emergency room right away. And doctors around the country are now aware of this, and they know how to treat it. So the key is, listen to your body. And if you start to feel pain somewhere or swelling somewhere, you need to go into the doctor and be evaluated. It’s easy to treat once we’ve identified it.

Dr. David Agus also said if your Johnson & Johnson vaccine was administered more than two weeks ago, you are likely in the clear.

“If you’re worried about anything, your doctor can check a blood test and look if your platelet counts are low or look for a particular type of antibody that’s associated with this. So there is a blood clot blood test they can look for, but I would only do so if you had symptoms and are worried.”

You can find a full list of NewsChannel 7′s Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE. CLICK HERE to submit your own question.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
Vaccine
Wisconsin reaches 3.5 million “shots in the arm” milestone, fewer than 600 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Sunday
Steven Avery. Photo: Wisconsin Department of Corrections
Steven Avery attorney says new witness statements connect nephew to murder
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School

Latest News

Jonathan Hill's graphic novel "Blood of the Paladin"
Hemophilia community connects through creative awareness and advocacy campaign
Wisconsin: Coronavirus cases down for 3rd day, positivity rate plateaus
Shawano County clinic aims to boost vaccination rates among agriculture workers
The percentage of those eligible that have gotten one dose or fully vaccinated county-by-bounty...
VACCINE TRACKER: Local vaccination percentage information