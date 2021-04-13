Advertisement

Sheriff: Armed teen arrested following hours-long pursuit and search in Adams County

Trace Russell, 18
Trace Russell, 18(Adams County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) -An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning hours after leaving the scene of a traffic stop in Marquette County.

Adams County Sheriff Brent York said their agency was notified by Marquette County deputies that wanted suspect from Waushara County had driven away from a traffic stop and was believed to be armed. The driver, identified by authorities as Trace Russell, of Wautoma was arrested about 6 hours after the traffic stop.

During the chase, investigators said Russell’s vehicle reached speeds more than 100 mph. Spike stripes were placed on County Highway A, but Sheriff York said the vehicle avoided them as he drove toward State Highway 13. Spike strips were placed on Highway 13 near County Highway J. York said Russell ran over them, crashed, and then ran from the vehicle.

Authorities set up a perimeter to find Russell. Investigators said just before 8 a.m. he was spotting running from a house on Czech Drive. He then ran into a wood area and was arrested.

York said Russell did have a gun at the time of his arrest.

He’s facing numerous charges and remains in the Adams County Jail.

