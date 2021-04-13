Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (WMTV) – A 28-year-old former standout Middleton High School volleyball player and daughter of University of Wisconsin-Madison football legend Al Toon and his wife Jane, was killed Sunday in an alleged murder-suicide at a home in Scottsdale, Arizona, according to reports.

According to an incident report from the Scottsdale Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the 8600 block of East Thornwood Drive in Arizona and found Molly Lillard, whose maiden name is Toon according to public records obtained by NBC15, in the front of the home with gunshot wounds.

She was transported to a local hospital, but did not survive due to the injuries she suffered. Police also say the couple’s 8-month-old child was present at the time of the shooting, but was not injured. Scottsdale PD added that the child is in the care of family.

In a tweet by longtime sports journalist Rob Reischel, he confirmed that Molly Lillard was the 28-year-old Molly Toon.

Police believe she was shot by her 36-year-old husband, Royce Dale Lillard III, who had locked himself inside of the house at the time of the incident. SWAT officers entered the home around 10:45 p.m. and found him dead from what was believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police report.

Here's a few shots of the great Molly Toon during her days at @MHS_Cardinals. Toon, 28, was killed Sunday in an apparent murder/suicide in Scottsdale, AZ.

Molly graduated from and played volleyball at Middleton High School in 2010. Last summer, a panel voted her the twelfth greatest female athlete of the 21st Century of Middleton High School athletes.

She went on to play volleyball for the University of Michigan from 2010-2013. She was a varsity letter-winner all four years of her time at University of Michigan, the college’s athletics websites notes, and she also received honors as a AVCA All-America honorable mention and AVCA All-North Region.

NBC15 has reached out to UW Madison and University of Michigan for comment.

