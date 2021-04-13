Advertisement

Langlade County vaccination clinic canceled

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVIDE-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVIDE-19 vaccine(WRDW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Langlade County Health Department has canceled their COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Friday after the CDC and FDA recommended the immediate halt of the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The health department will be contacting those who were scheduled for Friday’s clinic and will provide them with an option to sign up for a future clinic when the Pfizer vaccine is available. They will also be contacting those that have already received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the department to make them aware of this development and advise them to contact their medical provider if they experience any adverse side effects, including severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three of their vaccination.

“The health and safety of our community is our top priority, and we still encourage everyone to wear a mask when appropriate, avoid large gatherings, and consider getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, especially with the recent rise in COVID-19 disease burden identified in our community.”

