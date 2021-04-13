Advertisement

J.K. Rowling children’s story ‘The Christmas Pig’ out in October

Scholastic announced Tuesday that J.K. Rowling's “The Christmas Pig,” the story of a boy named...
Scholastic announced Tuesday that J.K. Rowling's “The Christmas Pig,” the story of a boy named Jack and a beloved toy (Dur Pig) which goes missing, will be released worldwide Oct. 12.(Source: AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — J.K. Rowling has a new book coming this fall, a holiday children’s story with all new characters.

Scholastic announced Tuesday that “The Christmas Pig,” the story of a boy named Jack and a beloved toy (Dur Pig) which goes missing, will be released worldwide Oct. 12.

“But Christmas Eve is a night for miracles and lost causes, a night when all things can come to life ... even toys,” according to Scholastic. “And Jack’s newest toy — the Christmas Pig (DP’s replacement) — has a daring plan: Together they’ll embark on a magical journey to seek something lost, and to save the best friend Jack has ever known.”

Rowling is best known for her “Harry Potter” fantasy series, but also has published detective novels under the penname J.K. Galbraith and such children’s works as “The Ickabog.” Her new book will be illustrated by Jim Field.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
Vaccine
Wisconsin reaches 3.5 million “shots in the arm” milestone, fewer than 600 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Sunday
Steven Avery. Photo: Wisconsin Department of Corrections
Steven Avery attorney says new witness statements connect nephew to murder
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School

Latest News

This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Wednesday,...
Official: Iran to enrich uranium to highest level ever
Biden has been hinting for weeks that he was going to let the deadline lapse, and as the days...
US to leave troops in Afghanistan beyond May, 9/11 new goal
President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, directly raising...
Biden raises concerns with Putin about Ukraine confrontation
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Defense begins case against ex-cop in George Floyd’s death
Protesters, including Tristan Love who shed a tear, confronted police over the shooting death...
GRAPHIC: Pressure builds to fire Minnesota officer who killed Wright