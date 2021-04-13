First Alert Weather - Chilly Wednesday with light rain and snow showers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Breezy and cooler conditions will filter back into central Wisconsin for Tuesday, as temperatures struggle to return to the 40s for the afternoon. With the gusty west winds throughout the day, wind chills will remain in the upper 20 and lower 30s throughout the afternoon. Expect scattered light rain and snow showers to arrive for Tuesday afternoon with showers becoming mostly light snow showers by Tuesday night. Some locations in the Northwoods, may see a little slushy accumulation over the next few mornings and nights.

Temperatures will remain very chilly for the next few days. (WSAW)

Skies will slowly clear out Wednesday evening and Thursday as temperatures rebound into the lower to middle 50s for highs Thursday into the weekend, which are seasonal temperatures for this time of year.

Expect more clouds to arrive Sunday and Monday, with light showers returning early next week, especially Monday and Tuesday. Long term indications are still showing that temperatures will cool off by the end of next week, with daytime highs back in the 40s by next weekend.

Staying unsettled and cool the end of the month. (WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.