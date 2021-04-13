Advertisement

Athletics return to UW two-year campuses

wsaw photo
wsaw photo(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WSAW) - Some two-year campuses in the University of Wisconsin system will see the return of athletics this fall.

After taking a break from sports during the COVID-19 pandemic, UW-Stevens Point’s Wausau and Marshfield campuses will be offering women’s volleyball, men’s basketball, and men’s and women’s tennis in the fall of 2021. Other two-year UW campuses bringing back atheltics include UW-Green Bay - Marinette, Manitowoc and Sheboygan and UW Oshkosh - Fond du Lac and Fox Cities. Together these schools will make up the newly formed Wisconsin Competitive Sports League. League membership schools will compete against each other in a conference format and have the flexibility to schedule contests against other comparable programs both in and out of state.

“The opportunity to continue to provide a pathway for students to engage in competitive sports is exciting,” said Corey King, vice chancellor for University Inclusivity and Student Affairs for UW-Green Bay. “This partnership between the three universities is a definitive example of our collective desire to create the best student experience possible.”

