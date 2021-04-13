Advertisement

Assembly set to vote on Republicans’ COVID spending bills

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Assembly is set to vote on Republican plans for spending $3.2 billion in federal pandemic response aid.

The GOP has put together a package of bills that call for a $1 billion property tax cut; $200 million for small businesses; and $75 million in tourism grants. The package also calls for $150 million for nursing homes and assisted-living facilities; a three-month summer sales tax holiday; and an unknown amount for reimbursing the state’s unemployment insurance fund.

The Assembly is scheduled to vote on the bills during a Tuesday afternoon and evening floor session.

The money currently is at Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ disposal, but Republicans have been clamoring for more control of it.

Evers has signaled he’ll veto the proposals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
Vaccine
Wisconsin reaches 3.5 million “shots in the arm” milestone, fewer than 600 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Sunday
Steven Avery. Photo: Wisconsin Department of Corrections
Steven Avery attorney says new witness statements connect nephew to murder
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School

Latest News

Pots Painted For Pup Gardens
Pots Painted For Pup Gardens
Temperatures will remain very chilly for the next few days.
First Alert Soggy and Damp Tuesday Forecast
Latest Moisture is Helping Farmers 4/12/2021
Latest Moisture is Helping Farmers 4/12/2021
Wausau School Board Shows Support 4/12/2021
Wausau School Board Shows Support 4/12/2021