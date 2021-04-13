6.8M have received Johnson & Johnson vaccine. So why did the FDA pause vaccinations over 6 adverse reactions?

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration recommended that the United States pause the use of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine over six reported cases of a “rare and severe” type of blood clot. One of the cases was fatal and one is currently in critical condition.

The six reported cases were among more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered in the United States.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk explained the reason for the halt during the agency’s media briefing call Tuesday.

“There are two really important factors here that led them to this decision. One was, ‘it’s a very small number’, but maybe that’s not all the cases. Maybe there are more cases that had not been reported? And by putting this pause in place for a few days, and asking practitioners to think through the patients they have seen and review their cases, we may identify that there are more. We may not. But we want to know what is the true number,” Willems Van Dijk said.

DHS chief medical officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard addressed the FDA’s second concern which is the unique blood clotting disorder.

Willems Van Dijk said the treatment for it, is the opposite of what most treatment is for blood clots.

“The thing that’s very distinctive about these blood clots are that it seems to be a condition that resembles a no complication of some other medications. Specifically, heparin. There is a disease called heparin-induced thrombocytopenia-- which is a rare condition, wherein response to the medicine, heparin, a patient’s immune system has sort of AN inappropriate or a dangerous type of reaction, which causes the blood to clot inappropriately,” Westergaard said.

He said it also causes the platelets to be severely low.

“It’s very appropriate to pause on administering the vaccine to let everyone catch up quickly and more fully investigate. So yes, it’s a small number, but it seems to be a very specific pathology that is behind these events. And if we fully understand it we can do better to communicate the risks and be prepared to manage the cases the very rare instances when they occur,” he said.

DHS said none of the six adverse reactions were reported in Wisconsin.

