Advertisement

6.8M have received Johnson & Johnson vaccine. So why did the FDA pause vaccinations over 6 adverse reactions?

Vaccine Team Q & A - WEAU
Vaccine Team Q & A - WEAU(WEAU)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration recommended that the United States pause the use of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine over six reported cases of a “rare and severe” type of blood clot. One of the cases was fatal and one is currently in critical condition.

The six reported cases were among more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered in the United States.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk explained the reason for the halt during the agency’s media briefing call Tuesday.

“There are two really important factors here that led them to this decision. One was, ‘it’s a very small number’, but maybe that’s not all the cases. Maybe there are more cases that had not been reported? And by putting this pause in place for a few days, and asking practitioners to think through the patients they have seen and review their cases, we may identify that there are more. We may not. But we want to know what is the true number,” Willems Van Dijk said.

DHS chief medical officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard addressed the FDA’s second concern which is the unique blood clotting disorder.

Willems Van Dijk said the treatment for it, is the opposite of what most treatment is for blood clots.

“The thing that’s very distinctive about these blood clots are that it seems to be a condition that resembles a no complication of some other medications. Specifically, heparin. There is a disease called heparin-induced thrombocytopenia-- which is a rare condition, wherein response to the medicine, heparin, a patient’s immune system has sort of AN inappropriate or a dangerous type of reaction, which causes the blood to clot inappropriately,” Westergaard said.

He said it also causes the platelets to be severely low.

“It’s very appropriate to pause on administering the vaccine to let everyone catch up quickly and more fully investigate. So yes, it’s a small number, but it seems to be a very specific pathology that is behind these events. And if we fully understand it we can do better to communicate the risks and be prepared to manage the cases the very rare instances when they occur,” he said.

DHS said none of the six adverse reactions were reported in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
Vaccine
Wisconsin reaches 3.5 million “shots in the arm” milestone, fewer than 600 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Sunday
Steven Avery. Photo: Wisconsin Department of Corrections
Steven Avery attorney says new witness statements connect nephew to murder
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive

Latest News

FILE
Wausau man gets federal prison for tax evasion
Wisconsin coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations all above average
Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVIDE-19 vaccine
Langlade County vaccination clinic canceled
Trace Russell, 18
Sheriff: Armed teen arrested following hours-long pursuit and search in Adams County