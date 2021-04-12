Advertisement

WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 48: The Storm’s 2017 State Title

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The title was years in the making. With Katelyn Ramthun’s goal in overtime, the Central Wisconsin Storm were state champions for the third time in program history.

Noah Manderfeld talks with Ramthun, who walks us through the championship game, a tight one that ended 2-1. She also talks about the moments she remembers after she scored the game-winning goal.

