WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 46: SPASH star turns pro

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Sam Hauser is going pro. The former SPASH star made the announcement after his 2020-2021 season at Virginia ended in a first-round exit at the NCAA tournament.

Matt Infield spoke with Hauser about his decision and recaps his time at Virginia and Marquette.

If you have any episode ideas, email sports@wsaw.com.

