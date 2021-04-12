WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 46: SPASH star turns pro

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Sam Hauser is going pro. The former SPASH star made the announcement after his 2020-2021 season at Virginia ended in a first-round exit at the NCAA tournament.

Matt Infield spoke with Hauser about his decision and recaps his time at Virginia and Marquette.

If you have any episode ideas, email sports@wsaw.com.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.