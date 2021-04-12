Advertisement

Wisconsin reports almost 25% of population fully vaccinated

(WMTV/Jason Rice)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials reported nearly a quarter of the state’s population has completed COVID-19 vaccination on Sunday.

Over 1.4 million people — making up 24.3% of the state’s population — have been completely vaccinated by either receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Health officials reported over 36,000 more doses of vaccine administered, bringing the total number of people who have received at least one dose to over 2 million, representing 37% of the population.

However, daily case counts have also been on the rise. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 34%, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 569 new cases Sunday, as well as one new death.

Over the course of the pandemic, 6,677 people in Wisconsin had died after contracting COVID-19.

