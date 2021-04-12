Wisconsin: Coronavirus cases down for 3rd day, positivity rate plateaus

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin saw coronavirus cases fall for a third straight day while the state’s measure of the positivity rate -- the percentage of tests coming back positive for the virus -- held steady.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 402 new cases across 44 counties, based on 3,181 results for people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the COVID-19 virus for the first time. The 402 cases is the fewest in a week, since last Monday when the state identified about 300. The state is averaging 789 new cases per day. That 7-day average is up from Sunday because of last Monday’s low figure falling out of the equation. The percentage of all tests coming back positive was 3.8% for a third straight day. That metric, which is an indicator of the virus’s spread, had been rising since hitting a low of 2.0% a month ago.

The state reported 3 deaths -- one person each in Columbia, Grant and Milwaukee counties. That raises the state’s death toll to 6,680. Wisconsin is averaging 6 deaths per day for the past week. The death rate held steady at 1.14%. County-by-county case and death totals will be updated later in this article.

The state typically sees a slump in vaccinations each weekend, reflected in lower numbers on Mondays. The same held true this week with the DHS reporting an increase of just 15,705 total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered since Sunday’s report. The state passed a milestone this weekend with 3.5 million doses administered, and now a total 3,542,552 doses to residents and people from out of state.

Looking only at state residents, there are 2,175,782 who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine -- 37.4% of the state’s population -- a one-day increase of 6,816 people. The state reports 1,423,723 are fully vaccinated -- getting one shot of Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two shots of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines; that’s 7,641 more than reported Sunday, and is almost one-fourth (24.5%) of the state’s population. These may include vaccinations over the last few days as vaccinators’ reports continue coming into the state.

By our calculations, for the past week Wisconsin averaged 57,325 doses given per day, and 39,708 Wisconsin residents completed their vaccination regimen every day.

Vaccinations by percentage of age group:

16-17: 12.6% have received a dose/1.9% completed

18-24: 23.9% have received a dose/11.8% completed

25-34: 31.6% have received a dose/17.5% completed

35-44: 39.0% have received a dose/21.7% completed

45-54: 41.0% have received a dose/22.3% completed

55-64: 51.4% have received a dose/24.8% completed

65+: 78.4% have received a dose/69.6% completed

MONDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 99,512 (37.6%) 66,636 (25.2%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 16,835 (33.6%) 11,387 (22.7%) Dodge (87,839) 26,331 (30.0%) 18,106 (20.6%) Door (27,668) (NE) 15,110 (54.6%) 9,529 (34.4%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (FV) 33,869 (32.8%) 25,571 (24.7%) Forest (9,004) 3,159 (35.1%) 2,439 (27.1%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,480 (34.5%) 1,218 (28.4%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 6,441 (34.1%) 5,018 (26.5%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 6,704 (32.8%) 4,777 (23.4%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 29,396 (37.2%) 19,774 (25.0%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 12,962 (32.1%) 8,987 (22.3%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 1,906 (41.8%) 1,642 (36.0%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 12,631 (33.3%) 9,130 (24.1%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 67,101 (35.7%) 43,895 (23.4%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 11,639 (28.5%) 8,589 (21.0%) Sheboygan (115,340) 42,431 (36.8%) 26,513 (23.0%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 16,214 (31.8%) 11,815 (23.2%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 6,746 (27.6%) 5,329 (21.8%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 59,757 (34.8%) 42,229 (24.6%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 177,795 (37.5%) 120,051 (25.3%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 186,639 (34.0%) 129,904 (23.6%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,175,782 (37.4%) 1,423,723 (24.5%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

The latest numbers from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) show there are 288 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 care, including 72 in the ICU across all 136 Wisconsin hospitals.

The WHA says the Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals are treating 25 COVID-19 patients and 7 of them are in ICU.

The 10 Northeast hospitals are treating 23 COVID-19 patients, with 4 in the ICU.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports the state’s 136 hospitals have a total 312 ICU beds open, which is 21.28% of the state’s ICU beds. There are a total 2,210 hospital beds available -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- which is 19.77% of the state’s supply.

Fox Valley region hospitals have just 4 ICU beds open (3.84%) and 75 of all hospital bed types (27.08%).

Northeast region hospitals have 35 ICU beds (16.90%) and 220 of all bed types (23.01%) available.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use terms like “available” and “open,” but a hospital can only put a patient in a bed if it has the staff to care for them, including doctors, nurses and food services.

SUNDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,661 cases (+1) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,216 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,602 cases (+10) (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,116 cases (19 deaths)

Brown – 30,965 cases (+4) (234 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,329 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,271 cases (+2) (21 deaths)

Calumet – 5,668 (+4) (46 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,222 cases (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,181 cases (+1) (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,252 cases (+7) (56 deaths)

Crawford – 1,690 cases (+2) (17 deaths)

Dane – 42,010 (+106) (290 deaths)

Dodge – 11,622 cases (+4) (161 deaths)

Door – 2,551 cases (+5) (21 deaths)

Douglas – 3,849 cases (+9) (32 deaths)

Dunn – 4,504 cases (+10) (31 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,336 cases (+7) (105 deaths)

Florence - 434 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,155 cases (105 deaths)

Forest - 942 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,795 cases (+2) (84 deaths)

Green – 3,416 cases (+2) (17 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,550 cases (19 deaths)

Iowa - 1,969 cases (10 deaths)

Iron - 570 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,591 cases (+2) (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,156 cases (106 deaths)

Juneau - 3,048 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (21 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,131 cases (+4) (304 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,317 cases (+1) (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,515 cases (+4) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,527 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,952 cases (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,995 cases (+1) (60 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,393 cases (69 deaths)

Marathon – 14,126 cases (+31) (184 deaths)

Marinette - 4,025 cases (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,351 cases (+5) (21 deaths)

Menominee - 792 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 102,325 (+138) (1,270 deaths) (+1)

Monroe – 4,405 cases (37 deaths)

Oconto – 4,331 cases (+2) (49 deaths)

Oneida - 3,539 cases (+4) (68 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,171 cases (+20) (201 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,981 cases (+13) (83 deaths)

Pepin – 823 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,702 cases (+4) (35 deaths)

Polk – 4,129 cases (43 deaths)

Portage – 6,600 cases (+10) (67 deaths)

Price – 1,193 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,914 cases (+17) (336 deaths)

Richland - 1,283 cases (15 deaths)

Rock – 15,098 cases (+40) (167 deaths)

Rusk - 1,274 cases (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,592 cases (+5) (45 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,589 cases (+2) (23 deaths)

Shawano – 4,645 cases (69 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,438 cases (+8) (134 deaths)

St. Croix – 7,079 cases (+21) (49 deaths)

Taylor - 1,841 cases (+1) (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,484 cases (39 deaths)

Vernon – 1,891 cases (+1) (38 deaths)

Vilas - 2,205 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,191 cases (+2) (136 deaths)

Washburn – 1,384 cases (+10) (18 deaths)

Washington – 14,284 cases (+12) (144 deaths)

Waukesha – 42,661 cases (State revised, decrease of 2) (506 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,815 cases (+10) (116 deaths)

Waushara – 2,128 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (32 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,688 cases (+5) (190 deaths)

Wood – 6,830 cases (+19) (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula**

Alger - 295 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 524 cases (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 918 cases (26 deaths)

Delta – 2,913 cases (68 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,247 cases (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 982 cases (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,341 cases (32 deaths)

Iron – 893 cases (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 131 cases (1 death)

Luce – 150 cases

Mackinac - 347 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,792 cases (55 deaths)

Menominee - 1,674 cases (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 380 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 272 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

