Wausau School Board to discuss LBGTQ+ inclusivity, 2 other resolutions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wausau Board of Education will address three resolutions at its meeting Monday evening.

School Board President Tricia Zunker said the first two resolutions are in response to palpable increased intolerance, bigotry and bias. In an email she said the resolution is in support of LGBTQ+ students, staff and families; and the second resolution in support of Hmong, Asian American, and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students, staff and families.

The board will also consider recognizing May 5 as a Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. She said that resolution is a part of a larger community recognition with a proposed county resolution currently working through the channels of Marathon County Board and a definite mayoral city proclamation for the city of Wausau recognizing the MMIWG Day of Awareness.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. The meeting will air live and be hosted on YouTube through Wausau Area Access Media. The meeting will also be cablecast on Charter/Spectrum Channel 981 on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and Saturdays at 6 p.m. NewsChannel 7 will have coverage of resolutions following the meeting.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.