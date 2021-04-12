Advertisement

Wausau School Board to discuss LBGTQ+ inclusivity, 2 other resolutions

Wausau Public Schools Logo
Wausau Public Schools Logo(wsaw)
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wausau Board of Education will address three resolutions at its meeting Monday evening.

School Board President Tricia Zunker said the first two resolutions are in response to palpable increased intolerance, bigotry and bias. In an email she said the resolution is in support of LGBTQ+ students, staff and families; and the second resolution in support of Hmong, Asian American, and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students, staff and families.

The board will also consider recognizing May 5 as a Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. She said that resolution is a part of a larger community recognition with a proposed county resolution currently working through the channels of Marathon County Board and a definite mayoral city proclamation for the city of Wausau recognizing the MMIWG Day of Awareness.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. The meeting will air live and be hosted on YouTube through Wausau Area Access Media. The meeting will also be cablecast on Charter/Spectrum Channel 981 on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and Saturdays at 6 p.m. NewsChannel 7 will have coverage of resolutions following the meeting.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine
Wisconsin reaches 3.5 million “shots in the arm” milestone, fewer than 600 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Sunday
Brittany Gosney, 26, and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton are both facing charged...
Ohio mom hog-tied, gagged children before killing 6-year-old son, prosecutors reveal
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

Latest News

Salvation Army's Pathway of Hope program aims to help Marathon Co. families
Salvation Army's Pathway of Hope program aims to help Marathon Co. families
Jonathan Hill's graphic novel "Blood of the Paladin"
Hemophilia community connects through creative awareness and advocacy campaign
Wisconsin: Coronavirus cases down for 3rd day, positivity rate plateaus
Shawano County clinic aims to boost vaccination rates among agriculture workers