VACCINE Q&A: Could the vaccine cause me to test positive for COVID?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) --The NewsChannel 7 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about the COVID vaccine and COVID testing.

ANSWER.

“It is impossible for a vaccine to cause a false positive test.” - Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Bureau of Communicable Diseases

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk further explained a vaccine has nothing to do with the effectiveness of the test.

“Because if you are exposed and infected with COVID-19, it’s detected in your nose for the tests that we are reporting here, not in your bloodstream, which is where you would see effects of the vaccine. I want to be really clear-- there’s no linkage between getting a vaccine and the effectiveness of the test in a nasal swab or a sputum sample,” Willems Van Dijk said.

