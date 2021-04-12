Advertisement

VACCINE Q&A: Could the vaccine cause me to test positive for COVID?

Vaccine Team Q & A -(WEAU)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 12, 2021
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) --The NewsChannel 7 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about the COVID vaccine and COVID testing.

ANSWER.

“It is impossible for a vaccine to cause a false positive test.” - Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Bureau of Communicable Diseases

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk further explained a vaccine has nothing to do with the effectiveness of the test.

“Because if you are exposed and infected with COVID-19, it’s detected in your nose for the tests that we are reporting here, not in your bloodstream, which is where you would see effects of the vaccine. I want to be really clear-- there’s no linkage between getting a vaccine and the effectiveness of the test in a nasal swab or a sputum sample,” Willems Van Dijk said.

You can find a full list of NewsChannel 7′s Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE. CLICK HERE to submit your own question.

