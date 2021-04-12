Shawano County clinic aims to boost vaccination rates among agriculture workers

TIGERTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Two vaccination clinics scheduled this week in Shawano County are focused on vaccinating people working in the agriculture industry.

The first clinic is Tuesday in Tigerton. The second clinic is Thursday in Shawano. Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be provided. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single dose shot and there is no need for a second appointment. People that qualify, do need to make an appointment. To make an appointment call, 715-524-1488.

Vaccination clinic info (Shawano County Health Department)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.