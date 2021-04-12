Advertisement

Shawano County clinic aims to boost vaccination rates among agriculture workers

(WYMT)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TIGERTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Two vaccination clinics scheduled this week in Shawano County are focused on vaccinating people working in the agriculture industry.

The first clinic is Tuesday in Tigerton. The second clinic is Thursday in Shawano. Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be provided. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single dose shot and there is no need for a second appointment. People that qualify, do need to make an appointment. To make an appointment call, 715-524-1488.

Vaccination clinic info
Vaccination clinic info(Shawano County Health Department)

