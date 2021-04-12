WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 47: Brooke Jaworski’s Incredible Run at Wausau West

AUSTIN, Tex. (WSAW) - Former Wausau West standout Brooke Jaworski is in her second year running track at the University of Texas.

On this episode, Reece Van Haaften talks through her record-setting career with the Warriors. He also talks to her about her time at Texas, and how she’s handled dealing with injuries.

If you have an idea for “The Hilight Zone Podcast” feel free to email us at sports@wsaw.com.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.