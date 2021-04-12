Advertisement

WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 47: Brooke Jaworski’s Incredible Run at Wausau West

Podcast Logo
Podcast Logo(WSAW)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Tex. (WSAW) - Former Wausau West standout Brooke Jaworski is in her second year running track at the University of Texas.

On this episode, Reece Van Haaften talks through her record-setting career with the Warriors. He also talks to her about her time at Texas, and how she’s handled dealing with injuries.

If you have an idea for “The Hilight Zone Podcast” feel free to email us at sports@wsaw.com.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Gosney, 26, and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton are both facing charged...
Ohio mom hog-tied, gagged children before killing 6-year-old son, prosecutors reveal
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase
UW-Madison officials are working to determine what caused the concrete slab to fall from the...
Gov. Evers orders removal of slabs from UW System headquarters
Tyler Vogt shows a birds-eye view of a parklet in front of his restaurant.
Wausau businesses weigh in on parklets potential impacts
Wisconsin new COVID-19 cases below 1,000 as 4 more deaths are reported

Latest News

Podcast Logo
WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 46: SPASH star turns pro
#2 Eau Claire Memorial VS. #1 Spash 4/10/2021
SPASH Volleyball falls to Eau Claire Memorial in Regional Final
Beds Built for Kids In Need 4/10/2021
Beds Built for Kids In Need 4/10/2021
Brewers logo
García HR, 5 RBIs; Brewers end Cards’ 4-game win streak, 9-5