Marathon County Sheriff names Communications Officer of the Year

Shelby Jansen was named by Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks as the county's Communications Officer of the Year.(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - April 11 to April 17 is the week that law enforcement across the country recognize those working in Public Safety Answering Points (PSAP).

Along with receiving emergency calls for service, those working at these communications centers are also responsible for many non-emergency calls.

Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks is naming this year’s Communications Officer of the Year as Shelby Jansen.

Posted by Sheriff Scott Parks on Friday, April 9, 2021

According to Facebook post from Sheriff Parks posted on Friday, Jansen has been working at the Marathon County Communications Center since January of 2020. During that time, Sheriff Parks says that Jansen has “Demonstrated the abilities and skill set that cause others to take notice and realize the potential she has.”

The sheriff went on to acknowledge that the environment in a communications center can be hectic and stressful, but dedicated professionals like Shelby continue to answer the call, or calls in this case, to help provide assistance throughout the county when it is needed.

The Communications Officer of the Year recognition is chosen by peers, supervisors and others submitting their selections.

