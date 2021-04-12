Advertisement

“Jeopardy! raises more than $117K for COVID relief in Aaron Rodgers’ hometown

Green Bay Packers quarterback and 3 time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will guest host episodes of...
Green Bay Packers quarterback and 3 time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will guest host episodes of Jeopardy! for two weeks starting Monday, April 5.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - More than $117,000 has been raised for an organization in Aaron Rodgers’ hometown of Chico, California.

Rodgers﻿' has been the guest host of “Jeopardy!” for the last two weeks. “Jeopardy!” matcheded the winnings of all contestants and donated the money to Rodgers’ small-business COVID-19 fund at North Valley Community Foundation.

The first of Aaron Rodgers' two weeks as the guest host of Jeopardy! raised $117,725 for the North Valley Community Foundation! A look back at the MVP QB's first five episodes ⤵️

Posted by Green Bay Packers on Monday, April 12, 2021

