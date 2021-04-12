“Jeopardy! raises more than $117K for COVID relief in Aaron Rodgers’ hometown
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - More than $117,000 has been raised for an organization in Aaron Rodgers’ hometown of Chico, California.
Rodgers' has been the guest host of “Jeopardy!” for the last two weeks. “Jeopardy!” matcheded the winnings of all contestants and donated the money to Rodgers’ small-business COVID-19 fund at North Valley Community Foundation.
